Arleigh A. Masters
GOLD BEACH, Ore. — Arleigh A. Masters, 80, of Gold Beach, Ore., and formerly of Bovill, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Gold Beach. Redwood Memorial Chapel of Brookings, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.
Stephanie A. Donato
Stephanie A. Donato, 70, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Lorena Thompson
Lorena Thompson, 89, of Nezperce, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.