SANDY, Utah — Donald C. Blue, 91, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sandy Health and Rehab in Sandy, Utah. Independent Professional Services Mortuary and Crematory of Salt Lake City is in charge of the arrangements.
Jean Poleson Wold
Jean Poleson Wold, 66, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Diane R. Neilsen
Diane R. Neilsen, 62, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jackson C. Pease
Jackson C. Pease, 81, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Gregory S. Spaulding
SPOKANE — Gregory S. Spaulding, 69, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Steven Alan McCrery
SANDPOINT — Steven Alan McCrery, 72, of Seattle and Sandpoint, and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept.8, 2022, in Sandpoint. Coffelt Funeral Service of Sandpoint is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Leach
Shirley Leach, 71, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.