Harold L. Osborne
PULLMAN — Harold L. Osborne, 76, of Potlatch, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Willard ‘Alex’ Alexander Teel
Willard “Alex” Alexander Teel, 69, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Melanie McCarthy
Melanie McCarthy, 68, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jamie J. Daugherty
Jamie J. Daugherty, 89, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Albert Cook
Albert Cook, 81, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James F. Soderberg
James F. Soderberg, 91, of Pullman, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Kurt W. Wolbing
Kurt W. Wolbing, 81, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joy C. Wolbing
Joy C. Wolbing, 79, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Constance E. Robbins
MOSCOW — Constance E. Robbins, 93, of Pullman, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bubba’ Whitlock
Robert “Bubba” Whitlock, 81, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gertrude E. Stone
Gertrude E. Stone, 94, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Pauline Annette Marie Nelson
PULLMAN — Pauline Annette Marie Nelson, 75, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ronnie Olson
DEARY — Ronnie Olson, 53, of Deary, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Stephen S. Grobey
SULPHUR, La. — Stephen S. Grobey, 25, of Sulphur, La., and formerly of Nezperce, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, near Sulphur. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Chester R. Slovick
GARFIELD — Chester R. Slovick, 97, of Garfield and formerly of Aloha, Ore., died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Tammy Heimgartner
AFTON, Wyo. — Tammy Heimgartner, 62, of Afton, Wyo., and formerly of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Afton. Schwab Mortuary and Crematory of Afton is in charge of arrangements.
Robert L. Smeltz
COEUR D’ALENE — Robert L. Smeltz, 77, of Ahsahka, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis L. Kaufman
Phyllis L. Kaufman, 71, of Lewiston, died Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
