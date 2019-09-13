Lawrence “Larry” R. Zitzelberger
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Lawrence “Larry” R. Zitzelberger, 82, formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Springfield, Ore. Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary of Coos Bay, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.
Clarice A. Rohde
Clarice A. Rohde, 83, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
David R. Mosman
McCALL — David R. Mosman, 58, formerly of Nezperce, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home in McCall. Accent Funeral Home and Cremation of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.
Betty M. Watts
KENDRICK — Betty M. Watts, 90, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home in Kendrick. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William “Butch” Taylor
POMEROY — William “Butch” Taylor, 61, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Garfield County Hospital. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Gilbert “Gib” Williams
WINCHESTER — Gilbert “Gib” Williams, 81, of Winchester, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Lakeside Residential Care in Winchester. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.