Lawrence “Larry” R. Zitzelberger

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Lawrence “Larry” R. Zitzelberger, 82, formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Springfield, Ore. Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary of Coos Bay, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.

Clarice A. Rohde

Clarice A. Rohde, 83, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

David R. Mosman

McCALL — David R. Mosman, 58, formerly of Nezperce, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home in McCall. Accent Funeral Home and Cremation of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.

Betty M. Watts

KENDRICK — Betty M. Watts, 90, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home in Kendrick. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

William “Butch” Taylor

POMEROY — William “Butch” Taylor, 61, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Garfield County Hospital. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.

Gilbert “Gib” Williams

WINCHESTER — Gilbert “Gib” Williams, 81, of Winchester, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Lakeside Residential Care in Winchester. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.