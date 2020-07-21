Herman F. Eiting
Herman F. Eiting, 85, of Clarkston, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Preferred Care Adult Family Home in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Machell D. Donaldson
COTTONWOOD — Machell D. Donaldson, 45, of Kamiah, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Bettie Jahron Nesbitt
Bettie Jahron Nesbitt, 89, of Lewiston, died Monday, July 20, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Harold H. Silflow
Harold H. Silflow, 97, of Lewiston and formerly of Cameron, Idaho, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marguerite C. Howard
PULLMAN — Marguerite C. Howard, 87, of Culdesac, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas Dudley
Douglas Dudley, 65, of Clarkston, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Alvin “Al” Smith
MOSCOW — Alvin “Al” Smith, 90, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.