Erica V. Bair
Erica V. Bair, 31, of Lewiston, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Taylor P. Dantini
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Taylor P. Dantini, 27, of Asotin, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Kirkland, Wash., Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmie J. Kiser
Jimmie J. Kiser, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lela Pearl (Stanton) Knight
SPOKANE — Lela Pearl (Stanton) Knight, 75, of Clarkston, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Pacific Northwest Cremation and Funeral Services of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Shari L. McDowell
Shari L. McDowell, 68, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.