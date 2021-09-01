Erica V. Bair

Erica V. Bair, 31, of Lewiston, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Taylor P. Dantini

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Taylor P. Dantini, 27, of Asotin, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Kirkland, Wash., Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Jimmie J. Kiser

Jimmie J. Kiser, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lela Pearl (Stanton) Knight

SPOKANE — Lela Pearl (Stanton) Knight, 75, of Clarkston, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Pacific Northwest Cremation and Funeral Services of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Shari L. McDowell

Shari L. McDowell, 68, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.