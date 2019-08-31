Loren B. Neill
Loren B. Neill, 61, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jack C. Carloye
PULLMAN — Jack C. Carloye, 92, of Pullman, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
George L. McCurry
MOSCOW — George L. McCurry, 80, of Moscow, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Nick J. Staihar
MOSCOW — Nick J. Staihar, 83, of Moscow, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.