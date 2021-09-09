William A. Dix
COLFAX — William A. Dix, 79, of Colfax, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Richard G. Shadduck
GRANGEVILLE — Richard G. Shadduck, 81, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Susan Simone Coomer
IDAHO FALLS — Susan Simone Coomer, 69, of Orofino, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Idaho Falls. Buck-Murphy Funeral Home of Idaho Falls is in charge of arrangements.