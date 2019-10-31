Ray E. Johnson
Ray E. Johnson, 84, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Malcolm D. Thorson
Malcolm D. Thorson, 18, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Judy L. Combs
Judy L. Combs, 68, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John J. Lawrence
COEUR D’ALENE — John J. Lawrence, 75, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Kootenai Health Center in Coeur d’Alene. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Bartlett Jr.
Larry Bartlett Jr., 31, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Andrew J. Connolley
GRANGEVILLE — Andrew J. Connolley, 85, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela S. Williams
Pamela S. Williams, 61, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.