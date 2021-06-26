Mary A. Ewing
Mary A. Ewing, 90, of Lewiston and formerly of Cottonwood, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
D. “Jeanie” Olson
GRANGEVILLE — D. “Jeanie” Olson, 70, of Grangeville, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Alice Kingma
GRANGEVILLE — Alice Kingma, 93, of Grangeville, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Eric D. Bolland
Eric D. Bolland, 68, of Kendrick and formerly of Lewiston, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.