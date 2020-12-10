Rose M. Wallace
COTTONWOOD — Rose M. Wallace, 80, of Craigmont, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
David L. Morrison
David L. Morrison, 71, of Colton, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Janice A. Anderson
PULLMAN — Janice A. Anderson, 81, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.