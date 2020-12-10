Rose M. Wallace

COTTONWOOD — Rose M. Wallace, 80, of Craigmont, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

David L. Morrison

David L. Morrison, 71, of Colton, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Janice A. Anderson

PULLMAN — Janice A. Anderson, 81, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.