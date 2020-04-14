Katherine Baker
Katherine Baker, 94, of Lewiston, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy E. Owens
Nancy E. Owens, 72, of Clarkston, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Royal Plaza Heath and Rehabilitation Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra G. Sarbacher
KENDRICK — Sandra G. Sarbacher, 70, of Kendrick, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home in Kendrick. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joan Pubols
PULLMAN — Joan Pubols, 88, of Pullman, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Considerate Care Adult Family Home in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Rian K. Van Leuven
SPOKANE — Rian K. Van Leuven, 64, of Lewiston, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.