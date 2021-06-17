Lonna Whipple-Moist
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Lonna Whipple-Moist, 73, of Goodyear, Ariz., and formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. Thompson Funeral Chapel of Goodyear, Ariz., is in charge of arrangements.
Lula Belle Conner
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Lula Belle Conner, 92, of Oshkosh, Wis., and formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Bella Vista, in Oshkosh. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Karla Anne David
SPOKANE — Karla Anne David, 69, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Delerene H. Jollymore
Delerene H. Jollymore, 85, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.