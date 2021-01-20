Ralph M. Capito
Ralph M. Capito, 90, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Darla Katzenberger
Darla Katzenberger, 70, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Matthew L. Gustin
Matthew L. Gustin, 46, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Delbert Ernest Hallberg
COEUR D’ALENE — Delbert Ernest Hallberg, 92, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Schneidmiller Hospice House. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Guadalupe “Lupida” Putnam
Guadalupe “Lupida” Putnam, 92, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in her home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
C. Brian Cunningham
DEARY — C. Brian Cunningham, 91, of Deary, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Ray H. Tate
MOSCOW — Ray H. Tate, 69, of Moscow, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.