Ivon L. Whitcher
Ivon L. Whitcher, 83, of Lewiston and formerly of Genesee, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James ‘Jimmy’ L. Stamper
James “Jimmy” L. Stamper, 57, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Bonnell
KOOSKIA — Jerry Bonnell, 68, of Kooskia, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Judy Eisman
STITES — Judy Eisman, 70, of Stites, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her home in Stites. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Mitchell Zulyevic
KAMIAH — Mitchell Zulyevic, 72, of Kamiah, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at his home in Kamiah. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Miya Roberts
HARPSTER — Miya Roberts, 60, of Harpster, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in transportation to medical care. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Patrocinia O. Ramos
GRANGEVILLE — Patrocinia O. Ramos, 103, of Grangeville, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Marvin R. Jackson
FERDINAND — Marvin R. Jackson, 83, of Lewiston and formerly of Ferdinand, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his property in Ferdinand. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Dallas C. Owens Jr.
Dallas C. Owens Jr., 40, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
