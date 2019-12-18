Nancy Jo Funke
COEUR D’ALENE — Nancy Jo Funke, 77, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene. Bell Tower Funeral Home and Crematory of Post Falls, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Evangela Bossert
COTTONWOOD — Mary Evangela Bossert, 89, died Monday Dec. 16, 2019, at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Jordie D. Byington
Jordie D. Byington, 32, of Kendrick, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.