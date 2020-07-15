Wanda Patricia Gall Lawrence
SPOKANE — Wanda Patricia Gall Lawrence, 76, of Spokane, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Spokane. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services South Hill of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Willena L. Emerson
MOSCOW — Willena L. Emerson, 77, of Albion, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Leanna K. Berg
MURRAY, Utah — Leanna K. Berg, 76, of Murray, Utah, and formerly of Clarkston, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Murray. Kramer Family Funeral & Cremation of West Valley City, Utah, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Fitzsimmons
Barbara Fitzsimmons, 88, of Orofino, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation — The Orchards in Lewiston. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Norman L. Wasson
WINCHESTER — Norman L. Wasson, 71, of Winchester, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Lakeside Residential in Winchester. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Daryl G. Turner
GRANGEVILLE — Daryl G. Turner, 78, of Grangeville, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph M. Wilcox
Joseph M. Wilcox, 57, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at a home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.