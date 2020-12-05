Gloria C. Wilson

MOSCOW — Gloria C. Wilson, 68, of Troy, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce A. Reynolds

MOSCOW — Joyce A. Reynolds, 99, of Moscow, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Lester Tenny Jr.

Lester Tenny Jr., 94, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert R. Sparks

Robert R. Sparks, 76, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Delores Czmowski

SOUTHWICK — Delores Czmowski, 85, of Southwick, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Judith L. Smith

Judith L. Smith, 78, of Albion, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald E. Whitlow

Donald E. Whitlow, 68, of Culdesac, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.