Gloria C. Wilson
MOSCOW — Gloria C. Wilson, 68, of Troy, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce A. Reynolds
MOSCOW — Joyce A. Reynolds, 99, of Moscow, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Lester Tenny Jr.
Lester Tenny Jr., 94, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert R. Sparks
Robert R. Sparks, 76, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Delores Czmowski
SOUTHWICK — Delores Czmowski, 85, of Southwick, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Judith L. Smith
Judith L. Smith, 78, of Albion, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald E. Whitlow
Donald E. Whitlow, 68, of Culdesac, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.