Ross Alexander Coates
PULLMAN — Ross Alexander Coates, 87, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Glenhaven Adult Family Home in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Bob J. Edwards
Bob J. Edwards, 81, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William J. Smith
William J. Smith, 98, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jack Gilmer
WINCHESTER — Jack Gilmer, 87, of Orofino, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Winchester. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.