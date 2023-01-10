Allen B. Wall
Allen B. Wall, 63, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Allen B. Wall
Allen B. Wall, 63, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Lucinda A. ‘Cindy’ Smith
Lucinda A. “Cindy” Smith, 74, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Sugden
Mary Sugden, 93, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at her son’s home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sueann Marie Grimm
Sueann Marie Grimm, 76, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Walter W. Whitaker
Walter W. Whitaker, 87, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Arrangements are pending at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston.
David King
SPOKANE — David King, 53, of Moscow, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald Heitstuman
MOSCOW — Gerald Heitstuman, 84, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements
Charles Goodenough
MOSCOW — Charles Goodenough, 87, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Diane Pointon
MOSCOW — Diane Pointon, 63, of Genesee, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Gregory J. Buratto
Gregory J. Buratto, 82, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth E. Kruse
CULDESAC — Ruth E. Kruse, 97, of Culdesac, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles L. Ridinger
Charles L. Ridinger, 89, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.