Myrtle Marie DeTray
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Myrtle Marie DeTray, 94, formerly of Clarkston, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Evergreen Care Hospice Center in Kirkland, Wash. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia A. Tomlinson
Cynthia A. Tomlinson, 71, of Clarkston, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Karen F. Pesio
Karen F. Pesio, 70, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, 23, 2020, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.