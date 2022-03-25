Arvilla M. Quesenberry
Arvilla M. Quesenberry, 92, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Earlene Beatrice Drew
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Earlene Beatrice Drew, 94, of Battle Ground, Wash., and formerly of Viola, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Battle Ground. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Jessica L. Allen
Jessica L. Allen, 43, of Lapwai, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth H. Petersen
Kenneth H. Petersen, 93, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Advanced Health Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James E. Simons
MOSCOW — James E. Simons, 85, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mika L. Cothren
Mika L. Cothren, 40, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jeannean S. Justus
Jeannean S. Justus, 89, of Asotin, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.