Estelita Lasanas Pedroso
PULLMAN — Estelita Lasanas Pedroso, 73, of Pullman, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Richard B. Johnson
Richard B. Johnson, 80, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jefferson “Jeff” Mike Hendren
KOOSKIA — Jefferson “Jeff” Mike Hendren, 73, of Kooskia, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
David P. Fuchs
David P. Fuchs, 80, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Edward H. Robers
Edward H. Robers, 84, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Edna B. Hedrick
Edna B. Hedrick, 87, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2022, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.