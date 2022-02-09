Estelita Lasanas Pedroso

PULLMAN — Estelita Lasanas Pedroso, 73, of Pullman, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Richard B. Johnson

Richard B. Johnson, 80, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Jefferson “Jeff” Mike Hendren

KOOSKIA — Jefferson “Jeff” Mike Hendren, 73, of Kooskia, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

David P. Fuchs

David P. Fuchs, 80, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Edward H. Robers

Edward H. Robers, 84, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Edna B. Hedrick

Edna B. Hedrick, 87, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2022, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.