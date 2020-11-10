Evelyn Lawson

Evelyn Lawson, 93, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Lauretta E. Crabtree

KOOSKIA — Lauretta E. Crabtree, 94, of Kooskia, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home. Trenary Funeral home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Franklin J. Bower

KAMIAH — Franklin J. Bower, 89, of Kamiah, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Kurtis L. Semler

PULLMAN — Kurtis L. Semler, 37, of Pullman, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Doris A. McDougall

MOSCOW — Doris A. McDougall, 92, of Pullman, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Karen Schuster

PULLMAN — Karen Schuster, 77, of Pullman, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy J. Eimers

GRANGEVILLE — Dorothy J. Eimers, 88, of Grangeville, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.