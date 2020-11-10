Evelyn Lawson
Evelyn Lawson, 93, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Lauretta E. Crabtree
KOOSKIA — Lauretta E. Crabtree, 94, of Kooskia, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home. Trenary Funeral home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Franklin J. Bower
KAMIAH — Franklin J. Bower, 89, of Kamiah, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Kurtis L. Semler
PULLMAN — Kurtis L. Semler, 37, of Pullman, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Doris A. McDougall
MOSCOW — Doris A. McDougall, 92, of Pullman, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Karen Schuster
PULLMAN — Karen Schuster, 77, of Pullman, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy J. Eimers
GRANGEVILLE — Dorothy J. Eimers, 88, of Grangeville, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.