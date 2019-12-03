Kathleen Zillinger

MOSCOW — Kathleen Zillinger, 63, of Troy, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Rhonda Barnes

KOOSKIA — Rhonda Barnes, 64, of Kooskia, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Helen J. Marush

MOSCOW — Helen J. Marush, 95, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

James A. Jones

James A. Jones, 94, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Phillip J. Ahlstrom

Phillip J. Ahlstrom, 75, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara J. Olsen

Barbara J. Olsen, 77, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Ruthie Maxine Erman

Ruthie Maxine Erman, 77, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.