Kathleen Zillinger
MOSCOW — Kathleen Zillinger, 63, of Troy, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Rhonda Barnes
KOOSKIA — Rhonda Barnes, 64, of Kooskia, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Helen J. Marush
MOSCOW — Helen J. Marush, 95, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
James A. Jones
James A. Jones, 94, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip J. Ahlstrom
Phillip J. Ahlstrom, 75, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara J. Olsen
Barbara J. Olsen, 77, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ruthie Maxine Erman
Ruthie Maxine Erman, 77, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.