Raphael Marceaux Guillory
SPOKANE — Raphael Marceaux Guillory, 49, of Spokane and formerly of Lapwai, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Deaconess Hospital. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Raphael Marceaux Guillory
SPOKANE — Raphael Marceaux Guillory, 49, of Spokane and formerly of Lapwai, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Deaconess Hospital. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Advertisement
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.