Naomi Ruth Schmidt
Naomi Ruth Schmidt, 86, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Denise J. Blevins
MOSCOW — Denise J. Blevins, 59, of Moscow, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Helen Bruckner
Helen Bruckner, 89, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James T. Clark
KOOSKIA — James T. Clark, 24, of Kooskia, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Mark L. Watkins
COEUR D’ALENE — Mark L. Watkins, 66, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Kootenai Health. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.