Patrick J. Nuxoll
KUNA, Idaho — Patrick J. Nuxoll, 59, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Idaho State Correctional Center in Kuna, Idaho. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Tina I. Kincheloe
SPOKANE — Tina I. Kincheloe, 51, of Colfax, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Multicare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Molly A. Wimer
SEATTLE — Molly A. Wimer, 55, of Cottonwood, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Swedish Medical Center, Cherry Hill Campus in Seattle. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Larry “John” Hauntz
GRANGEVILLE — Larry “John” Hauntz, 84, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.