Kristine C. Jackson
PULLMAN — Kristine C. Jackson, 65, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Cindy S. Eccles
COEUR D’ALENE — Cindy S. Eccles, 62, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Kootenai Care Center in Coeur d’Alene. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald E. Gilliland
PULLMAN — Donald E. Gilliland, 91, formerly of Palouse, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Bishop Place assisted Living in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Larry K. Gardner
Larry K. Gardner, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia K. Epley
Patricia K. Epley, 74, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carlene D. Baune
Carlene D. Baune, 71, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce Y. Ulibarri
PULLMAN — Joyce Y. Ulibarri, 89, of Pullman, died Nov. 20, 2021, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Richard W. Lloyd
Richard W. Lloyd, 92, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Frances J. Knapp
Frances J. Knapp, 88, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Susan A. Cook
Susan A. Cook, 54, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lila A. DeVault
Lila A. DeVault, 97, of Lewiston, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald C. O’Malley
Donald C. O’Malley, 83, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Garald “Leroy” Hough
Garald “Leroy” Hough, 79, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marie E. Lyon
PULLMAN — Marie E. Lyon, 106, of Pullman, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Norma Jean Lemire
MOSCOW — Norma Jean Lemire, 83, of Moscow, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Linda L. Cummins
PECK — Linda L. Cummins, 77, of Peck, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Peck. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
LeRoy B. Weber
COLTON — LeRoy B. Weber, 97, of Colton, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Meyer
MOSCOW — Robert Meyer, 65, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Dorri L. Turnbow
Dorri L. Turnbow, 90, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Tender Care Homes of Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.