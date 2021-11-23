Kristine C. Jackson

PULLMAN — Kristine C. Jackson, 65, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Cindy S. Eccles

COEUR D’ALENE — Cindy S. Eccles, 62, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Kootenai Care Center in Coeur d’Alene. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald E. Gilliland

PULLMAN — Donald E. Gilliland, 91, formerly of Palouse, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Bishop Place assisted Living in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Larry K. Gardner

Larry K. Gardner, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia K. Epley

Patricia K. Epley, 74, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Carlene D. Baune

Carlene D. Baune, 71, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce Y. Ulibarri

PULLMAN — Joyce Y. Ulibarri, 89, of Pullman, died Nov. 20, 2021, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Richard W. Lloyd

Richard W. Lloyd, 92, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Frances J. Knapp

Frances J. Knapp, 88, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Susan A. Cook

Susan A. Cook, 54, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lila A. DeVault

Lila A. DeVault, 97, of Lewiston, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald C. O’Malley

Donald C. O’Malley, 83, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Garald “Leroy” Hough

Garald “Leroy” Hough, 79, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marie E. Lyon

PULLMAN — Marie E. Lyon, 106, of Pullman, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Norma Jean Lemire

MOSCOW — Norma Jean Lemire, 83, of Moscow, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Linda L. Cummins

PECK — Linda L. Cummins, 77, of Peck, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Peck. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

LeRoy B. Weber

COLTON — LeRoy B. Weber, 97, of Colton, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Meyer

MOSCOW — Robert Meyer, 65, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Dorri L. Turnbow

Dorri L. Turnbow, 90, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Tender Care Homes of Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.