Marie Grant
MOSCOW — Marie Grant, 92, of Juliaetta, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Brocia Benette Whisenhunt-Foster
Brocia Benette Whisenhunt-Foster, 49, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care in Lewiston. Mountian View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Martha June Sternback
Martha June Sternback, 75, of Craigmont, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley A. Oliver
Shirley A. Oliver, 92, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Anne Whelchel
PULLMAN — Anne Whelchel, 78, of Pullman, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah “Debbie” Riley
SPOKANE — Deborah “Debbie” Riley, 70, of Spokane and formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home. Heritage Funeral and Cremation of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Michael D. Burnett
MOSCOW — Michael D. Burnett, 54, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Anne Greenway
MOSCOW — Anne Greenway, 89, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Johnora “Jo” Johnson
PALOUSE — Johnora “Jo” Johnson, 94, of Palouse, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Lonnie R. Coleman
COEUR D’ALENE — Lonnie R. Coleman, 71, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at The Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.