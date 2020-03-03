Ronald “Ron” Johnston
COTTONWOOD — Ronald “Ron” Johnston, 82, of Ferdinand, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Judith A. Murphy
Judith A. Murphy, 80, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Newby
COEUR D’ALENE — Betty Newby, 88, formerly of Pullman, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
C.J. McAllaster
C.J. McAllaster, 24, of Lapwai, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, outside of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge arrangements.
Doreen Longfellow
Doreen Longfellow, 58, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Craig J. Grimes
Craig J. Grimes, 49, of Craigmont, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.