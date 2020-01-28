Floyd “Bud” McGraw
MOSCOW — Floyd “Bud” McGraw, 84, of Moscow, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Geraldine M. Johnson
Geraldine M. Johnson, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James Fay Wareham
James Fay Wareham, 83, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care and Rehab of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles G. Cochrane
PRINCETON — Charles G. Cochrane, 89, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home in Princeton. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.