Loretta M. Alrey
Loretta M. Alrey, 91, of Lapwai, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
George E. McCarley
George E. McCarley, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Hom of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Leo Bielenberg
Leo Bielenberg, 74, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
George L. Dayton
George L. Dayton, 89, of Lewiston, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jeana M Wade
Jeana M. Wade, 59, of Lewiston, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Roger Floch
Gary Roger Floch, 86, of Lewiston, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Eris L. Hamilton
Eris L. Hamilton, 89, of Kendrick, died Friday July 29, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Jean Houser
Shirley Jean Houser, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard A. Wayenberg
SPOKANE — Richard A. Wayenberg, 71, of Pullman, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen Hawk
MOSCOW — Kathleen Hawk, 60, of Moscow, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen Wilde
COEUR D’ALENE — Kathleen Wilde, 69, of Moscow, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Barnes
MOSCOW — Robert Barnes, 71, of Moscow, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Jane Gosz
PRINCETON — Mary Jane Gosz, 76, of Princeton, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Josephine C. Parsons
GRANGEVILLE — Josephine C. Parsons, 80, of White Bird, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
