Berneice L. Nagle

POTLATCH — Berneice L. Nagle, 75, of Potlatch, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Jaqueline Lois Searfoss

OROFINO — Jaqueline Lois Searfoss, 95, of Orofino, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Brookside Landing in Orofino. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

John Dennis Anthony

UNIONTOWN — John Dennis Anthony, 58, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, of injuries received in an automobile accident south of Uniontown. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Leslie I. “Butch” Lincoln

Leslie I. “Butch” Lincoln, 81, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.