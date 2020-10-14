Patricia “Patsy” A. Hesler-Clark
Patricia “Patsy” A. Hesler-Clark, 71, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangments.
Robert L. Dorendorf
Robert L. Dorendorf, 88, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John C. Nesby
John C. Nesby, 94, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Advanced Healthcare of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie M. Faling
Bonnie M. Faling, 88, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Paul A. Santoro
MOSCOW — Paul A. Santoro, 78, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Russell Biggam
Russell Biggam, 70, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.