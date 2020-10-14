Patricia “Patsy” A. Hesler-Clark

Patricia “Patsy” A. Hesler-Clark, 71, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangments.

Robert L. Dorendorf

Robert L. Dorendorf, 88, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

John C. Nesby

John C. Nesby, 94, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Advanced Healthcare of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Bonnie M. Faling

Bonnie M. Faling, 88, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Paul A. Santoro

MOSCOW — Paul A. Santoro, 78, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Russell Biggam

Russell Biggam, 70, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.