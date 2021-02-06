Lois M. Oye
SPOKANE — Lois M. Oye, 96, of Spokane, and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Sullivan Park Care Center in Spokane. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Steve Steuerwald
CRAIGMONT — Steve Steuerwald, 62, of Craigmont, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
William M. Busch
William M. Busch, 93, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Preferred Care Adult Family Home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Myrna L. Copeland
Myrna L. Copeland, 86, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Lyla J. Ostman
Lyla J. Ostman, 80, of Peck, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Janene R. Berry
Janene R. Berry, 84, of Lewiston, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.