Lois M. Oye

SPOKANE — Lois M. Oye, 96, of Spokane, and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Sullivan Park Care Center in Spokane. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Steve Steuerwald

CRAIGMONT — Steve Steuerwald, 62, of Craigmont, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

William M. Busch

William M. Busch, 93, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Preferred Care Adult Family Home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Myrna L. Copeland

Myrna L. Copeland, 86, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Lyla J. Ostman

Lyla J. Ostman, 80, of Peck, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Janene R. Berry

Janene R. Berry, 84, of Lewiston, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.