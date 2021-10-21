Gerry Snyder

Gerry Snyder, 88, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Prestige Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Charles E. Sachs

Charles E. Sachs, 77, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

George J. Wilfong

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — George J. Wilfong, 94, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Mountain Home, Idaho. Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel of Mountain Home is in charge of arrangements.

Donald J. Acker

GRANGEVILLE — Donald J. Acker, 87, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.