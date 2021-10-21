Gerry Snyder
Gerry Snyder, 88, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Prestige Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles E. Sachs
Charles E. Sachs, 77, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
George J. Wilfong
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — George J. Wilfong, 94, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Mountain Home, Idaho. Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel of Mountain Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donald J. Acker
GRANGEVILLE — Donald J. Acker, 87, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.