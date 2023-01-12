Margo L. Wekenman
PALOUSE — Margo L. Wekenman, 75, of Palouse, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald E. ‘Ron’ Lohman
Ronald E. “Ron” Lohman, 85, of Lewiston and formerly of the Cameron-Southwick area, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia A. Zeller
PULLMAN — Virginia A. Zeller, 77, of Palouse, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Sally Bingman
MOSCOW — Sally Bingman, 81, of Troy, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas C. Dickson
Thomas C. Dickson, 85, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert G. ‘Bob’ Peterson Jr.
Robert G. “Bob” Peterson Jr., 65, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Curtis Marshall Vail
Curtis Marshall Vail, 64, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis M. Patterson
Phyllis M. Patterson, 91, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Grace Hope Stark-Cook
Grace Hope Stark-Cook, 83, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
