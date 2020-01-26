Paul L. Schmidt
GRANGEVILLE — Paul L. Schmidt, 71, of Grangeville, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Arrangements are pending with Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.
Teresa Kinkade
Teresa Kinkade, 60, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
M. A. “Sammy” Ryan
M. A. “Sammy” Ryan, 77, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Norman Graham
GRANGEVILLE — Norman Graham, 86, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehab. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.