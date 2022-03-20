Marion L. Shinn
MOSCOW — Marion L. Shinn, 101, of Lewiston, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Good Samaritan Village in Moscow. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon R. Jensen
POMEROY — Sharon R. Jensen, 80, of Pomeroy, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Memory Manor in Pomeroy. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvia Forsmann
Sylvia Forsmann, 92, of Cottonwood, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Unique Senior Care Assisted Living in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.