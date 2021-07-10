Marilynn J. Greeley
Marilynn J. Greeley, 68, of Culdesac, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gisela H. Troy
Gisela H. Troy, 81, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Generations at Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mildred A. Geis
Mildred A. Geis, 80, of Keuterville, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Inez L. Smith
REUBENS — Inez L. Smith, 84, of Anchor Point, Alaska, died Friday, July 9, 2021, in Reubens. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Linda James
PULLMAN — Linda James, 62, of Pullman, formerly of Genesee, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.