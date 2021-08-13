Janet L. Deeds
Janet L. Deeds, 79, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James LeRoy Wilson
PULLMAN — James LeRoy Wilson, 73, of Pullman, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur G. Osterberg
OROFINO — Arthur G. Osterberg, 79, of Orofino, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Gretchen Peringer
GARFIELD — Gretchen Peringer, 73, of Oaksdale, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.