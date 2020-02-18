Lucille Newbry

Lucille Newbry, 96, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Louise Pethtel

IDAHO FALLS — Mary Louise Pethtel, 89, of Kamiah, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Idaho Falls. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret J. Flerchinger

Margaret J. Flerchinger, 80, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Rick A. Masters

Rick A. Masters, 78, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his house in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marvin W. Watts

WEIPPE — Marvin W. Watts, 75, of Weippe, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Weippe. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley A. Baerlocher

Shirley A. Baerlocher, 70, of Cottonwood, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Lewiston at her daughter’s home. Arrangements are pending with the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.

Thomas A. White

SPOKANE — Thomas A. White, 67, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 16, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.