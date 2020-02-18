Lucille Newbry
Lucille Newbry, 96, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Louise Pethtel
IDAHO FALLS — Mary Louise Pethtel, 89, of Kamiah, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Idaho Falls. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret J. Flerchinger
Margaret J. Flerchinger, 80, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Rick A. Masters
Rick A. Masters, 78, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his house in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marvin W. Watts
WEIPPE — Marvin W. Watts, 75, of Weippe, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Weippe. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley A. Baerlocher
Shirley A. Baerlocher, 70, of Cottonwood, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Lewiston at her daughter’s home. Arrangements are pending with the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.
Thomas A. White
SPOKANE — Thomas A. White, 67, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 16, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.