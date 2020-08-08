Keith R. Hayhurst
Keith R. Hayhurst, 47, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Andrew T. Becker
MOSCOW — Andrew T. Becker, 53, of Moscow, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Ruby A. Roberts
Ruby A. Roberts, 94, of Clarkston and formerly of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation - Clarkston. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Allen “Gene” Johnson
GRANGEVILLE — Allen “Gene” Johnson, 69, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Clarence W. Johnson
Clarence W. Johnson, 89, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Owensby
Mary Owensby, 93, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Minnie Olive Gates
CALDWELL — Minnie Olive Gates, 98, formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Canyon West of Cascadia in Caldwell. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.