Keith R. Hayhurst

Keith R. Hayhurst, 47, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Andrew T. Becker

MOSCOW — Andrew T. Becker, 53, of Moscow, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Ruby A. Roberts

Ruby A. Roberts, 94, of Clarkston and formerly of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation - Clarkston. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.

Allen “Gene” Johnson

GRANGEVILLE — Allen “Gene” Johnson, 69, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Clarence W. Johnson

Clarence W. Johnson, 89, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Owensby

Mary Owensby, 93, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Minnie Olive Gates

CALDWELL — Minnie Olive Gates, 98, formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Canyon West of Cascadia in Caldwell. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.