Richard “Dick” Uptmor

COTTONWOOD — Richard “Dick” Uptmor, 84, of Cottonwood, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Harold G. Smith

Harold G. Smith, 73, of Lewiston, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Tracy L. Goedhart

Tracy L. Goedhart, 49, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 3. 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Tom Cullin

GRANGEVILLE — Tom Cullin, 68, of White Bird, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Frances Line

PULLMAN — Frances Line, 80, of Pullman, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Julie I. Renne’

Julie I. Renne’, 57, of Kooskia, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Oveta M. Franklin

MOSCOW — Oveta M. Franklin, 96, of Moscow, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley D. Walz

SPOKANE — Shirley D. Walz, 75, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Walter W. “Bill” Wolf

POMEROY — Walter W. “Bill” Wolf, 94, of Pomeroy, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Garfield County Hospital in Pomeroy. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.

Patrick S. Dalton

Patrick S. Dalton, 38, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Leroy “Glen” Spencer

COTTONWOOD — Leroy “Glen” Spencer, 75, of Cottonwood, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.