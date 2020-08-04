Richard “Dick” Uptmor
COTTONWOOD — Richard “Dick” Uptmor, 84, of Cottonwood, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Harold G. Smith
Harold G. Smith, 73, of Lewiston, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Tracy L. Goedhart
Tracy L. Goedhart, 49, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 3. 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Tom Cullin
GRANGEVILLE — Tom Cullin, 68, of White Bird, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Frances Line
PULLMAN — Frances Line, 80, of Pullman, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Julie I. Renne’
Julie I. Renne’, 57, of Kooskia, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Oveta M. Franklin
MOSCOW — Oveta M. Franklin, 96, of Moscow, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley D. Walz
SPOKANE — Shirley D. Walz, 75, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Walter W. “Bill” Wolf
POMEROY — Walter W. “Bill” Wolf, 94, of Pomeroy, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Garfield County Hospital in Pomeroy. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Patrick S. Dalton
Patrick S. Dalton, 38, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Leroy “Glen” Spencer
COTTONWOOD — Leroy “Glen” Spencer, 75, of Cottonwood, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.