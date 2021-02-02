David “Shane” Meyrick
David “Shane” Meyrick, 49, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Corlien M. Reeves
GRANGEVILLE — Corlien M. Reeves, 85, of Grange-ville, died, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
James T. Dvorak
James T. Dvorak, 52, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Duane “Butch” Candler
MOSCOW — Duane “Butch” Candler, 78, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie M. Matiska
GRANGEVILLE — Marjorie M. Matiska, 96, of Grangeville, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Syringa General Hospital in Grange-ville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Catherine M. Willmuth
Catherine M. Willmuth, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Wendy L. Cowden
Wendy L. Cowden, 69, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John David Seely Jr.
John David Seely Jr., 58, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret A. Riggers
SPOKANE — Margaret A. Riggers, 84, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.