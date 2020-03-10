Sharon Lynn Crane
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — Sharon Lynn Crane, 66, of Longmont, Colo., and formerly of Grangeville, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital in Colorado. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Elmer F. London
Elmer F. London, 97, of Lewiston, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly Y. “Bev” Dow
PULLMAN — Beverly Y. “Bev” Dow, 66, of Pullman, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Brad Collier
Brad Collier, 63, of Clarkston, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Marsha G. Boehm
Marsha G. Boehm, 81, of Clarkston, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.