Danny Sorensen
MOSCOW — Danny Sorensen, 64, of Deary, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
LaVerne Acton
GRANGEVILLE — LaVerne Acton, 81, of Grangeville, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara G. Brown
Barbara G. Brown, 97, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gene Lewis
Gene Lewis, 86, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jay V. McClanahan
MOSCOW — Jay V. McClanahan, 58, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Maybelle “Nina” Carson
MOSCOW — Maybelle “Nina” Carson, 92, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte Anne Kernan-Schacher
Charlotte Anne Kernan-Schacher, 87, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas C. Glover
Douglas C. Glover, 71, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gabriele Sabura
MOSCOW — Gabriele Sabura, 75, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia M. Williamson
Patricia M. Williamson, 78, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence “Larry” J. Meyer
Lawrence “Larry” J. Meyer, 72, of Newport, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.