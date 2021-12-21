Danny Sorensen

MOSCOW — Danny Sorensen, 64, of Deary, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

LaVerne Acton

GRANGEVILLE — LaVerne Acton, 81, of Grangeville, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara G. Brown

Barbara G. Brown, 97, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Gene Lewis

Gene Lewis, 86, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Jay V. McClanahan

MOSCOW — Jay V. McClanahan, 58, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Maybelle “Nina” Carson

MOSCOW — Maybelle “Nina” Carson, 92, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Charlotte Anne Kernan-Schacher

Charlotte Anne Kernan-Schacher, 87, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas C. Glover

Douglas C. Glover, 71, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Gabriele Sabura

MOSCOW — Gabriele Sabura, 75, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia M. Williamson

Patricia M. Williamson, 78, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence “Larry” J. Meyer

Lawrence “Larry” J. Meyer, 72, of Newport, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.