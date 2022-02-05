D. Carl Steiner
D. Carl Steiner, 58, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marie E. Thompson
Marie E. Thompson, 90, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Serenity Place in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Katherine “Kathy” J. Carlson
Katherine “Kathy” J. Carlson, 70, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
John E. Flerchinger
John E. Flerchinger, 77, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care & Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Betty L. Seubert
Betty L. Seubert, 92, of Cottonwood, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sherrill Lee Cooper
Sherrill Lee Cooper, 83, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.