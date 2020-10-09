Lisa A. Moseley

PULLMAN — Lisa A. Moseley, 53, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Britta Hanisch

PULLMAN — Britta Hanisch, 79, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Bishop Place Retirement Community in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Denise Rae Kuntz

Denise Rae Kuntz, 74, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Duane D. Fowler

OROFINO — Duane D. Fowler, 69, of Peck, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.