Lisa A. Moseley
PULLMAN — Lisa A. Moseley, 53, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Britta Hanisch
PULLMAN — Britta Hanisch, 79, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Bishop Place Retirement Community in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Denise Rae Kuntz
Denise Rae Kuntz, 74, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Duane D. Fowler
OROFINO — Duane D. Fowler, 69, of Peck, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.